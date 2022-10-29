Wow! This home is immaculate and feels like brand new construction. A spacious front porch welcomes you into this 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home. You will love the southern exposure that floods the great room with natural light. This home was customized at construction to add a 1/2 bath to the main floor as well as expanded pantry and laundry room. The main areas include beautiful Luxury Vinyl plank flooring. Your kitchen includes warm wood tone cabinets graced with a stunning quartz countertop which is a recent addition to this kitchen. The lower level was also finished after initial construction and includes a wonderful family room with daylight windows, 2 additional bedrooms and bath, plus plenty of storage. Love being outside? Enjoy entertaining on your deck or spacious patio in your fenced in yard. This home has it all and is within walking distance to Aldrich Elementary. Don't miss your chance to see this home!!
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $442,900
