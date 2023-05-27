Zero-entry, Like new ranch in quiet location. This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and over 3100 sq ft of living space. Main floor has an open design with vaulted ceilings and a great sunroom. Kitchen features white cabinets and quartz counters. The basement has a rec room, 2 bedrooms and another bathroom. Do not be fooled by the double garage door. This garage is extremely oversized for a 2 car garage! Interior Pictures coming Saturday May 20th
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $436,498
