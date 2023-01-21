5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $429,900

Spectacular LGC built 5 bedroom 3 bath ranch style home in the desirable Heritage Hills Addition. Admire the attention to detail throughout this contemporary open design floor plan that checks all the boxes. With just under 2300 square feet of living space. Features include a wide open gourmet kitchen with solid surface countertops and subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, center island and custom lighting. Enjoy the finished lower level that includes a large family room offering above ground daylight windows, 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Lifestyle is everything when it comes to your new home and LGC is offering a maintenance free option to consider with the choice of monthly lawn care and snow removal. Enjoy other hassle free and safety features like the zero entry from the garage into the spacious mudroom that includes a built in bench, additional storage and laundry table. Seller willing to pay up to $8000 in closing cost with acceptable offer.