 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $429,900

5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $429,900

Built in 2019 or built last week?? This meticulously maintained home in the Prairie West neighborhood is truly better than new and move-in ready!! This floor plan boasts beautiful flooring and stunning upgraded finishes throughout. The open concept space is anchored by a stone gas fireplace that is framed by beautiful cabinetry and custom wood mantel. There is no shortage of natural light in this home thanks to the expansive windows surrounding this living space. The kitchen is fit for your inner-chef with tiled backsplash, quartz countertops, slate appliances and a hidden walk-in pantry. The master suite is just off the main living space and is complete with an amazing bathroom that showcases a custom tiled shower, double vanity & a walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom complete the main level. The sweeping lower level provides another world of living space, an expansive full bathroom and two additional bedrooms. This amazing home makes living easy with an attached three-stall garage, an awesome drop zone, as well as main floor laundry. You will not be disappointed with this stunning home!!!!

People are also reading…

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One arrested in shooting in Waterloo

One arrested in shooting in Waterloo

Witnesses said a man in a car pulled up to another person in the 200 block of Sunnyside Avenue at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, yelled and then began shooting.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News