5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $429,900

Built in 2019 or built last week?? This meticulously maintained home in the Prairie West neighborhood is truly better than new and move-in ready!! This floor plan boasts beautiful flooring and stunning upgraded finishes throughout. The open concept space is anchored by a stone gas fireplace that is framed by beautiful cabinetry and custom wood mantel. There is no shortage of natural light in this home thanks to the expansive windows surrounding this living space. The kitchen is fit for your inner-chef with tiled backsplash, quartz countertops, slate appliances and a hidden walk-in pantry. The master suite is just off the main living space and is complete with an amazing bathroom that showcases a custom tiled shower, double vanity & a walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom complete the main level. The sweeping lower level provides another world of living space, an expansive full bathroom and two additional bedrooms. This amazing home makes living easy with an attached three-stall garage, an awesome drop zone, as well as main floor laundry. You will not be disappointed with this stunning home!!!!