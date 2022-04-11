5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $419,900

Quality surrounds you in this fantastic home in Cedar Falls! This five bedroom home is packed with great spaces and features that are sure to impress. The formal living room is such a cozy space, boasting a stunning gas fireplace and beautiful wood flooring throughout. Connected is a spacious dining room with a great view of the backyard. Moving along, the kitchen is a fantastic area with granite countertops, updated appliances, and tasteful cabinetry. The kitchen opens up into an additional dining area with an office nook. There is also a great sunroom addition with access to the back patio. On the upper level, the spacious master suite is a fantastic place to relax for the night- featuring a private bath with dual vanities and a large walk-in closet. There are also 3 additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room on the 2nd floor. The lower level features a large living area, fifth bedroom and another ¾ bath. Additionally, the connected three stall garage with tile flooring is a great space to set up shop and has access to the backyard area. Outside, you’ll love the built-in putting green, brick patio, and built-in grill. It is the perfect place to entertain your guests. Schedule a showing today!