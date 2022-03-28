5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $399,900

Impressive offering! This gorgeous home situated in a quiet neighborhood and surrounded by mature trees is better than new! The renovated interior will leave you in awe as this home features great character with all the high end amenities. Stepping inside, you will love the open concept design of the main floor as it allows for a seamless flow from the living area to the dining room and kitchen. The living room welcomes you featuring beautiful hardwood floors, a stone accented fireplace, and plenty of windows allowing light to pour in. With the dining area just off the living room, entertaining is a breeze. The four season room just off of this space is the perfect spot for morning coffee or just relaxing while taking in views of the outdoors. The amazing eat-in kitchen has so much to offer including quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, stainless appliances and a large center island. Just off the kitchen, you will enjoy another dine-in space offering access to the rear deck. Nestled in the corner of the main floor is the impressive master suite with private en-suite featuring a tile shower, dual vanities and a walk-in closet. For added convenience, the main floor also includes a full bathroom with clawfoot tub and laundry room just off the kitchen. Moving upstairs, you will appreciate two expansive bedrooms and an additional full bathroom. The living space continues in the walk-out lower level with an additional family room, two great bedrooms, a full bathroom, a small den area, and a storage space with laundry hookups. The exterior spaces are equally impressive including a fenced rear yard with spacious deck and patio, wonderful landscaping, a two stall garage and a storage shed. This home truly is one-of-a-kind! Renovated from top to bottom! Schedule your showing today!