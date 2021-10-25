Stay Tuned! **This is part of our Coming Soon Program: This property is in a "Delayed Showing" status. The date and time a showing may occur is 11/1/2021** Be impressed with this Quail Ridge model home with all the upgrades and amenities you would want! This one has been updated with new quartz countertops, new flooring throughout, new exterior spaces including an additional patio and basketball court and more! The wide open spaces, generous windows, quality details and more make this a must see! The open floor plan with high-end finishes and the outstanding lower level with wet bar make it a good fit! Don't miss it!
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $389,900
