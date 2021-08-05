Beautiful ranch in the Wild Horse subdivision! You will love the open-concept floor plan with a spacious living room that includes great windows looking out to the backyard. The kitchen features a large center island, stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting, and wood-look LVT flooring. There is also a great breakfast nook that has sliding glass doors out to the deck. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet as well as an attached bathroom that includes a dual vanity and linen closet for plenty of storage. Finishing off the main floor are two additional bedrooms, both with nice closets, a full bathroom as well as a main floor laundry room. A huge bonus here is the finished basement that was done so well! The family room features daylight windows to give you that main floor feeling, as well as a gorgeous, stacked stone fireplace as the focal point. Downstairs there are two additional bedrooms and a great 3rd bath for your guests or teens! Behind the sliding barn doors is a storage space, workout room, or playroom depending on how you’d like to use it. Once outside you can enjoy the elevated deck, large corner lot, 3 stall garage and fabulous location of this home. Contact your favorite agent to see this one soon!
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $379,900
