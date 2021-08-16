This is one you can't miss. With five bedrooms and three bathrooms this home has space for everyone. The Master includes an on suite bathroom with a walk in closet. The basement features a fantastic wet bar as well as a large room to entertain any sized crowd. Out back you will find a nice fenced in back yard with a brand new deck and a large cement patio. With a two stall attached garage, main floor laundry, and open concept this house has everything you need to make it a home.
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $364,900
