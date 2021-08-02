You wont want to miss this custom-built home located in the popular Greenhill Village neighborhood! Hand scraped maple hardwood floors throughout entire main level with an open floor plan. Each bedroom has large closets with a walk-in closest off the mast en-suite. The large family room in the basement is great for entraining or letting the kids play. The finished basement also boasts a separate entry two bedroom apartment that can function as an in-law suite, alive in nanny or rental income. Or if you need the space, remove a small wall and its all yours! Across the street from a wonderful park. five minutes to Campus, Target, Walmart or Hy-Vee. Enjoy the large deck or backyard BBQs and have ample storage in the extra wide/extra deep two-car garage. This is a must see.
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $349,900
