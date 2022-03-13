There is so much space and character in this winsome 4-5 bedroom home in Cedar Falls! This home has a large sunken living room with a vaulted ceiling and wood beams perfect for gatherings or a larger family. The living room is open to the kitchen that has a breakfast bar overlooking the living area. Also on the main floor is a more formal living room with a fireplace, dining room and bedroom with a shared bathroom attached. Laundry is also on the main level. The second floor possesses the primary bedroom with en suite and three more bedrooms and a full bath. The basement is dry with plenty of room for storage. There is no shortage of outdoor space here either with a partially covered patio off the back of the home and a enclosed front porch with lots of windows. You really need to come see for yourself all that this inviting home has to offer.
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $280,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sometimes the zaniest ideas turn into the most incredible experiences.
Waterloo Fire Rescue was dispatched at 7:47 p.m. to East Shaulis Road and arrived on the scene of a “fully” engulfed theme park building, where visitors would stand in line waiting for a ride.
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who allegedly severed his finger while puncturing his girlfriend’s tires and chasing her with a knife over the weeke…
A rural Cedar Falls man accused of allowing hundreds of pigs at his farm to die of neglect is now facing bank fraud charges
A former Waterloo woman accused of leading her cousin to his death in 2018 has been arrested in Virginia on unrelated charges
A superseding indictment was unsealed charging a sow marketing employee with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States government
DES MOINES — One person was killed and two others were critically wounded Monday after gunfire that appeared to come from a passing vehicle st…
The object was determined to be an improvised incendiary device, and police stabilized it and removed it from the building for disposal
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man accused in a 2021 shooting and a home invasion robbery where guns were stolen has opted to plead.
Two children, their father and their grandmother all died when a tornado hit the grandmother's home near rural Winterset