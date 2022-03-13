5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $280,000

There is so much space and character in this winsome 4-5 bedroom home in Cedar Falls! This home has a large sunken living room with a vaulted ceiling and wood beams perfect for gatherings or a larger family. The living room is open to the kitchen that has a breakfast bar overlooking the living area. Also on the main floor is a more formal living room with a fireplace, dining room and bedroom with a shared bathroom attached. Laundry is also on the main level. The second floor possesses the primary bedroom with en suite and three more bedrooms and a full bath. The basement is dry with plenty of room for storage. There is no shortage of outdoor space here either with a partially covered patio off the back of the home and a enclosed front porch with lots of windows. You really need to come see for yourself all that this inviting home has to offer.