5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $265,000

Stay Tuned! **This is part of our Coming Soon Program: This property is in a "Delayed Showing" status. The date and time a showing may occur is 2/6/2022**
The retired football stars were filming scenes for about four hours at the local grocery store for an upcoming episode of “Peyton's Places."
Police found more than 30 spent shell casings of different calibers.
Prosecutors: “The defendant never looked for his wife because he knew she was never missing."
Officers found multiple ounces of cocaine inside the vehicle.
An Iowa-licensed physician who has questioned the use of vaccines and face masks in fighting COVID-19 says that each day she treats up to 40 p…
One person has been arrested for allegedly shooting at an occupied vehicle on Thursday.
On Thursday, the board will interview the candidates, three of whom currently work in Iowa – including two who were previously employed by Waterloo Schools.
Because the motion failed 6-1, Sires has significant doubts the city will return to operating a "separate police and fire department."
A Cedar Falls man has been sentenced to almost three decades in prison for child porn charges.
An overnight fire devastated a Waterloo church Thursday.
