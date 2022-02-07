5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $264,900

Quality and Character in the Heart of Cedar Falls! This multi-level home is sure to impress with its incredible layout, vast living spaces, and high functionality! Stepping into this great home from the quaint front porch, you will be greeted with a fantastic foyer that features a timeless staircase and gives you a sample of the rest of the home with its beautiful hardwood flooring and its great lighting. From there you will have easy access to the impressive great room. This extensive space has multiple large window fixtures that flood the space with excellent lighting, tall ceilings, and gorgeous french doors leading from the front foyer. The main level also features a formal dining room and a vibrant kitchen space. This kitchen has ample storage space, fresh cabinetry, a bright backsplash, and an extended countertop that makes for a great serving area. This kitchen also has a large space perfect for a breakfast nook. Continuing through the main level you will find a guest bathroom and a huge mudroom/laundry area! Going up to the second level, there is a great landing with custom storage and access to the 4 bedrooms and bathroom on this level. These bedrooms are noticeably large and all have excellent closet space. This home has a third level that is designated as the master suite. This lofted area is a vast space and has plenty of room for furnishings. You will also see that there is a walk-in closet and private bathroom. This home also includes an unfinished basement perfect for storage, an attached two stall, rear entry garage and a large back patio overlooking the fenced in backyard. Call today to learn more!