Welcome home! Move right in to this wonderful, sprawling ranch home in a great Cedar Falls location. With nearly 3000 sq. ft. of living space and a half acre lot, this home has plenty of room for the whole family. On the main floor, step in to the spacious living room featuring gorgeous cove ceilings and an abundance of windows bringing in plenty of natural light. Moving to the galley kitchen you'll find plenty of cabinet space, corner sink, nickel hardware, and tile plank flooring that flows seamlessly into the good sized formal dining room. Continuing through the main floor you'll find four sizable bedrooms with beautiful built-ins throughout, including the master, equipped with a separate office space/sitting room. Also on the main floor, you'll love the two completely redone and updated bathrooms, main floor laundry/mudroom, and additional office space. Head down to the lower level and discover another 600 sq. ft. of finish featuring new flooring throughout, a family room/exercise room, newly finished bedroom w/ egress, a 1/2 bath, plenty of storage, and access to the 2 stall garage with sump and drain. The amenities don't stop there! Head outside and note the nice deck on the rear of the home and expansive fenced in patio/landscaped space perfect for entertaining, or the kids playsets! With everything mentioned above and the location just a few blocks from Cedar Heights Elementary, parks, trails and shopping, this is one you don't want to miss! Schedule your private showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $229,400
