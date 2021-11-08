5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $192,000

Opportunity...Opportunity. You will love the location of this 4-5 bedroom ranch style home with a spacious sunken living room and a cozy fireplace. The master bedroom features a private bath and a custom walk in closet. Two more bedrooms and a full bath make up the main floor. Heading to the lower level you will find a large family room space, 2 bedrooms and a 3/4 bath. The backyard is sure to please with a private back deck and a large storage shed. Set up your showing today!