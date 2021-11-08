 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $192,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $192,000

Opportunity...Opportunity. You will love the location of this 4-5 bedroom ranch style home with a spacious sunken living room and a cozy fireplace. The master bedroom features a private bath and a custom walk in closet. Two more bedrooms and a full bath make up the main floor. Heading to the lower level you will find a large family room space, 2 bedrooms and a 3/4 bath. The backyard is sure to please with a private back deck and a large storage shed. Set up your showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News