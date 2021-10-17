This turn-of-the-century 5 bed, 2 1/2 bath 2-story abounds in character and awaits its new owner(s)! Fall in love with the beautifully finished hardwood oak flooring on the main level as you step through the parlor into the brightly-lit living room. Just off the living room, you'll find a spacious master with a half bath, a rare find in this age of home. The dine-in kitchen is updated with oak cabinetry and custom pull-out drawers for your convenience, recessed lighting, backsplash and roll-away island. Main floor bathroom with stackable laundry unit finish off this level. You'll appreciate the ornate entryway flooring as you climb the main staircase and notice the lovely beveled and leaded stain glass window. The upstairs comes complete with newer hickory flooring, four additional generous sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space and a full bath. The outdoors offers a lovely front porch, a covered south-facing porch great for reading or people watching and a 14x16 north facing deck suitable for all your grilling or other activities. A heated, detached 2 stall garage with workbench and ample shelving complete this fantastic, character-filled home that is sure to not last long, book your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $189,900
