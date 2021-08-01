 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $175,000

5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $175,000

5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $175,000

This 5 bedroom, 2 bath home with tons of character featuring the beautiful woodwork, hardwood floors, pocket doors, high ceilings, and finished attic with room for another bedroom or family room. Main level unit is currently rented, but the property could be changed back to a single family with the cities incentive. Electricity has all been updated. It is in an ideal location, close to hospital and easy walking distance to downtown.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News