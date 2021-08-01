This 5 bedroom, 2 bath home with tons of character featuring the beautiful woodwork, hardwood floors, pocket doors, high ceilings, and finished attic with room for another bedroom or family room. Main level unit is currently rented, but the property could be changed back to a single family with the cities incentive. Electricity has all been updated. It is in an ideal location, close to hospital and easy walking distance to downtown.
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $175,000
