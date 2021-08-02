5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $1,299,900

Luxury living and sophisticated style! Boasting five bedrooms and five bathrooms, this full brick, Klunder built home is packed with high-end finishes throughout. Stepping inside, this entryway really packs a punch with a major wow factor! The living room features Brazilian cherry flooring, expansive floor to ceiling windows, along with a gas fireplace flanked with custom built-in cabinets that center the room. Soaring ceilings open to the kitchen and dining area through beautiful colonnades. This custom kitchen is fit for a chef with high-end cabinetry, granite countertops, a walk-in pantry and professional grade appliances. The center island is complete with a breakfast bar and ample counter space! The dining area is spacious and perfect for entertaining with large French Doors that lead to the rear patio. The main level living space continues with the gorgeous master suite. The master boasts lit multi-trayed ceilings, a custom walk-in closet and a great view of the backyard. The master en-suite is a private oasis with heated porcelain tile floors, a Sanijet pipeless whirlpool tub, a stand-alone, tiled, dual person shower and dual vanities. The main level finishes with a spacious office with a custom desk and built-in shelving, a piano room with Brazilian cherry floor and a step ceiling, a drop zone with a locker system, a half bathroom and a laundry room. The upper level features a beautiful open area that overlooks the great room below, along with four fantastic bedrooms and two full bathrooms - both with walk-in tiled showers! The garden view lower level offers even more living space including an expansive family room, a bonus room perfect for a workout area, a half bathroom and a massive storage room. Additional amenities include geothermal heat and a central vac system. Outside, this superb home sits on an expansive irrigated lot with professional landscaping and mature trees. The custom-built patio area boasts tons of room for entertaining and features a built-in, gas fire pit area. The four stall garage features a boot washing station, along with drains in the floor. A true show stopper!