4 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $796,600

Superior quality, custom built home setting on over an acre of land in Waverly's High Point Subdivision. The entire back of the home is floor to ceiling windows to take full advantage of the private woods, imagine the colors of the trees in the fall! Magnificent! The over sized and heated 3 car garage has just had a fresh coat of epoxy on the floor - it is also equipped with both hot and cold running water. Custom cabinetry is found throughout the entire home. The main kitchen features beautiful black granite counter tops! Hardwood floors on main level. Heated tile in the master bath. Natural gas lines for both upper and lower deck for grills and fire pit. An entertainers dream - this home is equipped with speakers throughout, including surround sound in the basement. Expanded over sized lot for unbeatable privacy. Bull nose corners throughout home. Endless hot water system. Central Vac. Custom landscaping on entire property. 14 x 14 garden shed and 24 x 36 garage for additional parking - both equipped with electricity. RO water systems in both upper and lower kitchens. The list could go on and on, there are far too many features to list...the pictures show the property beautifully, but it must be seen to be appreciated!