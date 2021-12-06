4 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $410,000

If you have been looking to own a piece of the country and be close to town, then this Sprawling 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Ranch Home on .69 acres could be for you!! This beautiful home has 1898 sq ft on the main floor and features hardwood floors and new carpet throughout. As you walk in the front door you will love the hardwood floors and how open the living room, dining area and kitchen areas are, making this home perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has beautiful cabinetry and lots of counterspace and a breakfast bar. The laundry room is just off the kitchen and leads you to the attached 3 stall garage. The living room has a gas fireplace, hardwood floors and a door to the fenced in back yard. Down the hall you will find a full bath, 2 bedrooms and the master suite with a roomy bathroom and large walk~in closet. The bathroom has a jetted tub and a separate shower. Downstairs you will find a huge family room with a gas fireplace, a full bath, the 4th bedroom with a large walk~in closet, a bonus room which could be a craft room or exercise room and some storage space. Prepare to have warm toes with the in floor heat in the lower level. Outside you will love the fenced~in back yard with a patio and a concrete basketball court. Call today to see this lovely home...