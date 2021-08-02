4 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $409,000

A home with history!! Modern updates meld beautifully with historical character and charm in this sprawling Waverly home. Step inside and you won't believe the living space this home has to offer! The original farmhouse was moved to this location in 1988, then was completely renovated from top to bottom in 2016, making much of the house nearly new! The owners were careful to preserve pieces of history throughout the home, while adding modern updates and functionality to the space. The main floor living area is the highlight of the home with its beautiful vaulted wood beams that span over the open concept space, and the fabulous fireplace feature that adds beauty and warmth to the room. This large living space is perfect for a crowd! The spacious kitchen features a massive island with granite countertops, newer appliances, gas stove, and a large pantry. Beyond the main living area, you'll find a formal dining room with serving counter built-ins. The main floor also houses a full bath, bedroom, and the first of TWO master suites! The main floor master boasts generous space, a walk-in closet, and an en suite bath. Travel upstairs and you'll find a second master suite, with a grandios master bath, dual sinks, quartz countertops, and a beautiful walk-in tiled shower. The lower level of the home offers a second large living space with a wood stove and beams reclaimed from a train depot, and a large wet bar for entertaining. Downstairs, you'll also find a lower level drop zone area off the over-sized garage, laundry room, full bath, 4th bedroom, a storage room that could easily become a 5th bedroom, and plenty of other storage spaces. You'll love the quiet, shaded patio seating area off the basement living room that can be used for enjoying summer evenings, as well as the large deck above for hosting guests. The amazing 0.81 acre yard provides superior space to roam, mature trees, and plenty of places for tire swings! With its rambling interior that provides abundant space for your family to spread out, alongside wonderful gathering spaces, its convenient location, and its park-like yard for playing in, this Waverly home is a true gem! Hurry to make it yours!