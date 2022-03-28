Large open spaces in this beautiful home. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen open to the dining area, living room and family room on the main floor plus another family room with wet bar in the lower level and a game room. Go out the sliders to the unique deck. The outdoor curtains that go around the deck will also stay. Previous owners watched movies outside on the deck. More features include a large 2 stall attached garage, fire ring and bay window in the living room. Quick possession possible. Forced air gas heat on the main floor and electric heat in the basement. Dishwasher, microwave and stove - approx. 2 years old. This property includes 2 parcels. The second parcel is along the back side of the property. Call for your private showing today.
4 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $305,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly killing his second cousin in an early morning shooting Tuesday
Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital
WATERLOO – Relatives of a man who was shot and killed Tuesday morning said the slaying was over a $40 debt.
WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Supervisors on Tuesday were urged to fund a study of the county’s compensation system in an effort to stem a stea…
December 6, 1995-March 11, 2022
The judge determined that Redd had raped two women during the commission of his trafficking crimes and further found that he had abducted them and held them against their will
He was sentenced him to life in prison without parole for murder which was added to 25 years for robbery
A former Montana Tech football player who admitted raping two women in Butte will do no prison time and could get the crime expunged from his record if he stays out of trouble and meets other requirements for six years.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital has revised its visitor guidelines to allow more visitors for patients in the hospital, effective …