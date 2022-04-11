Large open spaces in this beautiful home. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen open to the dining area, living room and family room on the main floor plus another family room with wet bar in the lower level and a game room. Go out the sliders to the unique deck. The outdoor curtains that go around the deck will also stay. Previous owners watched movies outside on the deck. More features include a large 2 stall attached garage, fire ring and bay window in the living room. Quick possession possible. Forced air gas heat on the main floor and electric heat in the basement. Dishwasher, microwave and stove - approx. 2 years old. This property includes 2 parcels. The second parcel is along the back side of the property. Call for your private showing today. Seller is offering $7000 carpet allowance.
4 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $293,000
