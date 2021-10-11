4 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $259,000

Location,Location,Location!! This fantastic ranch home is located within walking distance from the Waverly Soccer Complex, Waverly Rail Trail and the new Waverly youth recreational baseball and softball complex. This four bedroom three bath ranch home with a 2~stall attached garage has it all and is ready for new owners. The main level has 3 bedrooms one 3\4 bath along with a 1\2 bath and laundry. Open floor plan with a nice flow. The lower level has huge family room, bedroom and 3\4 bath. This ranch home has easy access to schools and shopping...