4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $899,900

Picture Yourself in One of Waterloo’s finest homes!! Approaching the front door you will admire the manicured yard and impressive entry of this home. One step into this quality home you will see the open floor plan and the floor to ceiling windows overlooking the lush backyard with an irrigation system. The sensational chef’s kitchen offers a walk in pantry, granite countertops, an awesome island, high end appliances, beautiful cabinets and a convenient eat-in area. From the kitchen you peer out to a bright sunroom with natural light and a perfect spot to enjoy your morning beverage. Just past the sunroom is a beautiful floor to ceiling tiled breezeway that is fully heated with a 2nd full kitchen for easy entertaining. You will enjoy relaxing on the 13 x 17 stone patio, the indoor exercise pool and sauna or being outside under the covered patio cooking at your outdoor kitchen space with your friends and family. You will also appreciate the main floor master on-suite with a massive walk-in closet and the incredible walk-in tiled dual head steam shower and double vanities. The main floor “home office” space is much to be desired with lots of cabinets and a large arched window. This beautiful home has drop zone space to die for... Plenty of space to store all of the daily items you need as you come & go from your home. The main floor laundry ROOM includes plenty of storage and cabinetry for storage to keep all of your items organized and out of sight. The impressive open staircase leads you to 3 upstairs bedrooms with walk-in closets and attached baths. The expansive lower level boasts a large family room with fireplace and pool table, an exercise room (could be theater room) and the 5th full bathroom. There are several other extras to appreciate like the 356 sq. ft. gardening shed and the 6 - 7 stall garage to help keep your vehicles in mint condition. Call today for your private showing.