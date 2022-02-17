4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $85,000

Look no further! Here is that hard to find four bedroom home that is extremely spacious and just waiting for its next owner. You will love the beautiful woodwork, the expansiveness of each and every room along with the magnificent character. The kitchen has room for many helpers and the dining room is very inviting and enhanced by lovely windows. The living room is perfect for many quests and family members and ideal with the original fireplace. The staircase is very inviting and leads to the large landing that is surrounded by those four bedrooms and bathroom. Newer Roof, mechanicals, siding, AC, and some plumbing and electrical. Tandem garage and the trampoline can stay with the property as well. Very solid home with a lot of potential!