Look no further! Here is that hard to find four bedroom home that is extremely spacious and just waiting for its next owner. You will love the beautiful woodwork, the expansiveness of each and every room along with the magnificent character. The kitchen has room for many helpers and the dining room is very inviting and enhanced by lovely windows. The living room is perfect for many quests and family members and ideal with the original fireplace. The staircase is very inviting and leads to the large landing that is surrounded by those four bedrooms and bathroom. Newer Roof, mechanicals, siding, AC, and some plumbing and electrical. Tandem garage and the trampoline can stay with the property as well. Very solid home with a lot of potential!
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $85,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The “assumed source” was truck exhaust.
A New Hampton woman is the latest person to be arrested in connection with the organized theft of catalytic converters in the Waterloo area
A Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo and Honda CR-V collided Thursday night at the intersection of West 27th Street and Hudson Road.
So why do some vaccinated people get the virus?
Waterloo school board approves superintendent contract with Jared Smith, who gets 'ceremonial' vest in deal
Board sets total compensation at $232,000 while outgoing superintendent bestows garment on Smith that has been passed down from one district leader to the next.
What's going into the former Waffle Stop building in Cedar Falls? Your Call the Courier questions answered
Q: What is going into the former Waffle Stop building on Rainbow Drive in Cedar Falls?
JANESVILLE — A Waterloo man has been arrested in connection with a May crash near Janesville that claimed the life of his passenger.
Simcox & Co. is a new barbershop. But it comes with a name known to many in the Cedar Valley who've had their hair cut over the decades.
A former car dealership along Franklin Street will now be eligible for remodeling tax credits after notching a local historic designation.
Terrell Flowers and Stephen Devon Phillips came to a May 2020 get together at a relative’s house as friends