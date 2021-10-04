4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $85,000

Step inside this comforting 4 bedroom, 1 bath two story home. Inside you'll find a walk-in porch leading to a large living room and open dining area. The kitchen has ample counter space to cook, and host! Leading outside you'll find a large deck area with seating, and an expansive fenced in back yard. This home is perfect for first time home buyers, or any investor. Property is being sold "As is." Schedule your showing today!