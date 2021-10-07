4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $79,900

Spacious 4 bedroom home with 1950 sq ft of living space and lots of character. This home offers lots of space including kitchen with lots of cabinets, formal dining room, space for home office and so much more. Upstairs you will find 4 spacious bedrooms one room has an additional kitchen space. Walk up attic has awesome potential for more finished space. Nice sized back yard with extra parking, detached garage plus screened in porch attached to the garage. Large front covered porch. Average gas & electric utilities are $152. Some TLC is needed but home offers wonderful potential.