 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $75,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $75,000

Step inside this comforting 4 bedroom, 1 bath two story home. Inside you'll find a walk-in porch leading to a large living room and open dining area. The kitchen has ample counter space to cook, and host! Leading outside you'll find a large deck area with seating, and an expansive fenced in back yard. This home is perfect for first time home buyers, or any investor. Property is being sold "As is." Schedule your showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News