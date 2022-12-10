4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $599,900

Truly a rare find! This beyond-better-than-new home is packed with high-quality custom upgrades and finishes, amazing amenities, and everything you’d ever dream of! This amazing offering provides multiple living spaces, an incredible open layout, a bar, a wine cellar, and a list of other amenities that make this one hard to beat! The stunning front entryway boasts high arches and beautiful windows. Stepping inside, the open layout of the impressive main area overflows with quality that you can both see and feel! Huge windows allow plenty of light to flood the expansive living room that features an amazing white-tiled gas fireplace. The living room flows seamlessly into the kitchen that boasts top-of-the-line GE profile appliances including a double gas range, quartz countertops, and stunning white cabinetry paired with a tile backsplash. The kitchen opens up to the beautiful and elegant dining area that overlooks the backyard and has access to the amazing covered Trex deck. The master bedroom and master ensuite are sure to please! The master ensuite boasts dual vanities, a tiled walk-in shower, a soaker tub, and a huge walk-in closet. Completing the main level you’ll find two spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, a convenient desk nook, and a laundry room. Let the entertaining begin in this newly finished lower level that has the perfect setup featuring a high-level family room, a kitchenette with quartz countertops, top-of-the-line cabinetry and bar seating, a walk-in wine cellar installed by Jamie Fouts, a gym that can easily be converted to a fifth bedroom, and a full bathroom with a walk-in tiled shower. The backyard is your very own private oasis with custom landscaping and lighting done by Turf & Landscape. This oasis is completely fenced-in with a stunning gas firepit area, a patio, a hot tub, and an outdoor dining area that finishes the backyard, along with an irrigation system to keep the yard and landscaping lush and green. This home is completed with an attached oversized four-stall heated garage with epoxied floors. This dream home could be yours and is a must-see! Schedule a showing today!