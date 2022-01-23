4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $59,900

Check out this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home! Original wood work throughout provide character, with tons of room to grow. Listing agent is related to seller
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Check out this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home! Original wood work throughout provide character, with tons of room to grow. Listing agent is related to seller
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Jan. 8 shooting that claimed the life of a Waterloo man.
After watching Gov. Kim Reynold’s speech Jan. 11, I felt compelled to write this editorial as a lifelong advocate for Iowa’s hardworking teach…
Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that claimed the life of a young Waterloo man.
A Waterloo man has been arrested for trying to steal a vehicle following a home break-in.
A man suspected in the shooting death of his girlfriend and shooting and injuring his teenage daughter in Wisconsin was taken into custody after a standoff at a Waterloo home Wednesday.
Police are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged a vehicle with people inside.
The owner of a Jesup trucking company has been sentenced to a year and nine months in federal prison for allegedly failing to pay taxes.
Gardner became Dunkerton's all-time assist leader while the community raised $10,000 in donations for Fettkether's battle against cancer Tuesday night.
Fredrick Williams’ sister explained for jurors his trip to Minnesota and the Mall of America in 2018 while authorities and family members were searching for his missing wife
Drug- and alcohol-related crimes were the driver behind a nearly 29% increase in crime in Black Hawk County in 2021, according to data newly released from the sheriff's office.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.