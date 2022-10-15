4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $513,400

The beloved Woodbury by Skogman Homes is coming in Waterloo! Luxury is the first thing that comes to mind with this fantastic home! Over 2,000 square feet above grade and 3-stall attached garage make this home instantly appealing from the curb. Stepping inside from the large front porch, you are instantly in awe by this luxurious foyer with grand ceilings and beautiful large foyer light, wrapped by the wide U-shaped stairs. Inside you will love entertaining in this awesome open-concept floor plan with large great room, and upgraded kitchen with quartz tops and soft-close cabinets. Luxury plank flooring throughout the main level is sleek and convenient. Don't forget about the enormous walk-in pantry to store all your small appliances to keep the kitchen spotless! Upstairs you will love having 4-bedrooms all on the same level. Walking into the Master Bedroom, you won't believe how much space there is. Off the master, check out this master closet that is as big as some small bedrooms! It doesn't end there though; the master bathroom features a double bowl vanity, tile shower, and a large free-standing soaking-tub! Wait, there is more to love though! This home is sitting on a beautiful daylight lot with large above-grade windows in the lower level, perfect for a finished basement. Combine all this with Waterloo's amazing 3-Year Tax Abatement and you can't find a better home to fit your needs and your budget! Don't miss your opportunity at this great home, schedule a showing today! *Price subject to change as selections/upgrades are made*