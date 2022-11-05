The Westfield II by Skogman Homes. This wonderful ranch-style home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, including a master suite that features a large walk-in closet and attached master bath. This home is spacious with over 2,600 square feet, featuring an amazing open-concept floor plan. Walking in the front door, large windows starting at the floor that nearly reach the ceiling will allow loads of natural light. Another large picture window is above the U-Shaped staircase that anchors the back of the home. Entering the kitchen you will enjoy the premium construction cabinetry with soft-close drawers, GE Stainless Appliances, and a large 'Hidden Pantry'. This home is located in the wonderful Audubon Heights subdivision on a daylight lot backing up to a large field. Enjoy affordable payments thanks to Waterloo's 3-Year 100% Tax Abatement. Make this home yours today! **$10,000 in free upgradees on accepted offers prior to 12/31/22**
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $494,999
