This beautiful Ranch home has it ALL. Inside the front entry, you will love the natural light, high ceilings and open floor plan. Main floor offers spacious living room with gas fireplace, the kitchen quartz counter tops, large island, burlap cabinets and tops of cabinetry, dining area, master suite is enormous with private bath and walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms full bath and Main Floor laundry. Lower level is finished with 4th bedroom, home office, work-out room and massive family room great for entertaining. Outside you have amazing landscaping, 3 stall attached garage, large patio and privacy fenced partial yard. Home sits just under 1/3 acre. Close to shopping and bike trails. Come check it out today.