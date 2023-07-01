The Clearwater, by Skogman Homes! Stop out to Waterloo's newest subdivision, Audubon Heights 7th Addition! This two-story home is located on a premium corner lot, featuring an end-loaded 3-stall garage facing a quiet cul-de-sac street. Inside this updated floor plan you will enjoy a main-floor office, half bath/powder room for guests to use, large kitchen with premium cabinetry, quartz countertops, GE appliances, Moen plumbing fixtures, as well as a large pantry and mud room. The rear of the home is full of large windows allowing for ample natural light. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms, second floor laundry, and a large master suite. Master bath includes a large five foot vanity, and stand-alone soaking tub! The lower level is finished with a 4th bedroom, bathroom, and rec area. Don't forget, you can take advantage of Waterloo's great 3-year Property Tax Abatement for huge savings! **Virtual matterport and video are an example of a similar home. Slight floor plan changes have been made.**