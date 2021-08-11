 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $449,900

Long awaited one of a kind home! This sprawling, one owner ranch offers a great floor plan and high quality throughout. Featuring four bedrooms, two and half bathrooms, an expandable lower level, a newer roof, and some updated mechanicals, this home is a must see! Schedule a showing today! Stay tuned! **This is part of our Coming Soon Program: This property is in a "Delayed Showing" status. The date and time a showing may occur is 8/16/2021**

