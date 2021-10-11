4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $429,000

Spectacular and stunning rambling ranch! Enter the home into the spacious and welcoming front foyer. The large living room showcases beautiful built-ins, fireplace, and updated heated flooring. The formal dining room is perfect for holidays and get-togethers with fabulous natural light, beautiful updated flooring, and stylish paint. A kitchen of your dreams awaits featuring all stainless steel appliances including a gas range, double ovens and Viking refrigerator. Enjoy early mornings in the breakfast nook or at the island for afternoon snacks. Adjacent to the kitchen is the family room with more great built-ins for storage for casual living. You'll love the convenience of main floor laundry and the great drop zone with built-ins. The home features three spacious bedrooms plus a owner's suite. One bedroom has an en suite and the other two share a beautifully updated bathroom. The owner's suite is spacious with a fireplace focal point, great natural light and offers an abundance of closet space with great storage solutions. The recently remodeled owner's bathroom is the oasis you deserve featuring stunning gray and white design, soaker tub, and tile shower. Exterior amenities include an attached two stall garage, a detached two stall garage, amazing stone patio with beautiful landscaping and mature trees all on nearly an acre lot. Call to schedule your showing for this one of a kind home! There is so much to love around each corner!