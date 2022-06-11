4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $419,900

Better than new! This home has everything to enjoy your own private oasis without having to leave home! Walking through the front door, you are greeted with an open floor plan including spacious living room and eat in kitchen with large island and heated tile floors perfect for casual family nights or entertaining guests. Let your guests relax in the new enclosed porch right off the kitchen/dining area or head outside to enjoy the concrete patio and above ground pool this summer! The main floor also features 2 bedrooms, full bath and master suite with walk in shower and large walk in closet, plus main floor laundry right off the garage. Downstairs, enjoy the family room, 4th bedroom, full bath and loads of storage! Other updates include Culligan soft water and clean water filtration system, hot tub electrical hookup, and radon mitigation. Don’t let this move in ready home slip away!