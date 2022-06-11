Better than new! This home has everything to enjoy your own private oasis without having to leave home! Walking through the front door, you are greeted with an open floor plan including spacious living room and eat in kitchen with large island and heated tile floors perfect for casual family nights or entertaining guests. Let your guests relax in the new enclosed porch right off the kitchen/dining area or head outside to enjoy the concrete patio and above ground pool this summer! The main floor also features 2 bedrooms, full bath and master suite with walk in shower and large walk in closet, plus main floor laundry right off the garage. Downstairs, enjoy the family room, 4th bedroom, full bath and loads of storage! Other updates include Culligan soft water and clean water filtration system, hot tub electrical hookup, and radon mitigation. Don’t let this move in ready home slip away!
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $419,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
20-year-old sentenced to life in prison without parole – the mandatory punishment for first-degree murder – and a concurrent 25 years for first-degree robbery.
Officers found four children under the age of 18 in the home.
A farm in Plymouth County sold for $25,000 an acre on Friday, a price more than twice as high as the average in the county.
Court records show he was scheduled for a July trial in Black Hawk County on a charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse after an incident at Derringer’s nightclub.
WATERLOO – With cuffed hands and teardrop tattoos on his right cheek, Dorray Darnell Cooper dabbed away real tears Wednesday as he pleaded gui…
“Please help me,” the man begged, according to a transcript. “Please please please.”
The new location at 406 Viking Plaza Drive is 1,229 square feet in size, between Plato's Closet and Buckle.
No outstanding litigation exists related to moving the road project forward.
Plans for improvements to the road, from Clair Street to West Lone Tree Road, were unanimously approved Monday.
Former congresswoman has been in politics since teens