4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $409,900

You will instantly fall in love with this modern designed four bedroom three bath home. Step inside to be in awe of the immense space that is flooded with light by the floor to ceiling windows in the living room. This living space features a trayed ceiling and a minimal entertainment wall with a built-in electric fireplace. The kitchen is sharp with white cabinetry and has a large center island that allows for additional seating and sleek updated appliances. The main level also has two large bedrooms with excellent closet space, a full bathroom, and the master suite. This master bedroom is a vast space that has its own bath with a dual vanity, stunning two person tiled shower, and a large walk-in closet. Head to the lower level to find a large family room that comes complete with fresh carpeting and great lighting.This lower level is where you will also find an additional bedroom and a full bath.This home also includes a main level laundry room, an attached three stall garage, lawn irrigation system and a beautiful backyard. A MUST SEE!!!