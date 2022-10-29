This new listing is Better Than New! Walking in the front door you are instantly greeted with lots of daylight and an open layout. Head over to the kitchen and dining area that offers quartz countertops, a large island, and stainless steel appliances. This home has a divided bedroom layout. With the master bedroom, bath, and closet on one side and 2 more bedrooms and a full bath on the other side. Heading downstairs you will find a newly finished space with an area perfect for entertaining and the potential for a future bar. Also downstairs, you have the 4th bedroom, 3/4 bath, and a large storage room. With a 3-stall garage, main floor laundry, and location you won't want to miss this one! Set up your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $409,900
