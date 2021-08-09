4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $399,900

Move-in ready! Beauty surrounds you in this fantastic Waterloo home located on hole number nine of Sunnyside Country Club! With the new LP siding, gutters, garage doors, and an additional third stall garage with a back garage door to allow golf cart access straight to the course, this is one you won't want to miss. Upon entering, you will love the incredible fresh white kitchen that includes a classic subway tile backsplash, stainless Kenmore appliances, abundant cabinet space, and a breakfast bar. The spacious living area includes an exceptional brick fireplace and a direct view of the front and rear exterior. The dining room provides more gorgeous views of the golf course and is connected to another great living area with a brick fireplace and finishing the main floor is a convenient half bath. The upper level is home to the showstopper master bedroom equipped with two huge walk-in closets, and a private deck overlooking the beautiful course. The spa-like en-suite has dual vanity sinks, heated flooring, and a separate shower/whirlpool tub. This level also boasts three additional bedrooms with new paint and another full bathroom. You won't be disappointed with the lower level that offers new drywall, fresh carpet, and plenty of storage space. Exterior amenities include an attached three-stall garage, wrap-around back patio, fantastic landscaping, and direct golf course access. This truly is an unusual find! See it today!