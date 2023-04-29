Quality and comfort are yours with this fantastic condo offering! Situated in a growing community and located near Sunnyside Country Club, this incredible four-bedroom three-bathroom condo is sure to impress with its outstanding open layout and quality feel! Stepping inside, the living room has plenty of natural light and opens to the kitchen and dining area. The beautiful kitchen offers quartz cabinetry, stainless appliances, excellent storage space, and a center island that allows for additional seating. Just off of the kitchen is the dining area with sliding glass doors that lead to the back patio. The main floor also includes a bedroom, full bathroom, laundry/mudroom, and the master suite. The master bedroom is a great space that has its own private bathroom with a dual vanity and a walk-in closet separated by a modern sliding barn door. The lower level features a spacious family room, two additional bedrooms with excellent closet space, and another full bathroom. This home also offers an attached two-car garage. From the multiple living spaces to its convenient location, this home is a must-see! Schedule a showing today!