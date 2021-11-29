 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $379,900

Opportunity knocks with this quality-built custom home! Offering four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and multiple main floor living spaces, this home is a must-see! Also featuring a great lower level with a kitchen and bar area along with an oversized four-stall garage, you won't want to miss this great home! Stay tuned! **This is part of our Coming Soon Program: This property is in a "Delayed Showing" status. The date and time a showing may occur is 12/6/2021 at 9 AM**

