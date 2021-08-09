4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $379,900

A South Hills Showstopper! Skip the hassle of building and get more for your money here! This simply stunning twinhome, in a perfect south Waterloo location, boasts high end finishings throughout and nearly 3000sqft of living space! The beautiful professional landscaping makes for magnificent curb appeal. Inside the front door, an expansive entryway welcomes you to the large living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace feature. Beyond the living room, you'll be delighted by the spacious dining area and gorgeous kitchen. The high-end kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, maple cabinetry, and a breakfast bar. The sizable main floor master suite offers a walk-in closet and a full bath with dual sinks. Also on the main, you'll love the second bedroom, full bath, bonus space for an office, and large main floor laundry room. Downstairs provides wonderful space for entertaining, with a living area, a large rec room/theater room, bathroom, and two more bedrooms. The outdoor spaces here shine! The upgraded landscaping and patio areas, partially covered deck, large lot, and 3-stall garage make this amazing twin home one you don't want to miss! Schedule your showing today!