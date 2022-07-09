New Construction! Don't miss this opportunity to own the very best of new construction of this great home on almost a half acre, wooded lot, giving you a private setting! You will love the attention to detail by the contractor for this great four bedroom, three bathroom home. You will appreciate the open layout and loads of space this great home provides, and even more living space in the lower level. This one is a must see - schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $375,000
