OPEN HOUSE: Sunday, August 8th from 3:00-4:30 pm. Beautiful park and country like setting on over a half acre of land with many mature trees on the edge of Waterloo. It is close to the water park, South Hills golf and new amusement park coming soon! A perfect family home. 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, With a Spacious kitchen with island and eating area, office, relax and enjoy the heat and coziness of the fireplace in the large family room, first floor laundry, bamboo flooring, quartz counter tops, fantastic master bath with jet tub and separate shower, large walk-in closet, lots of storage, amazing views and an open floor plan makes this home very desirable. partially finished basement Low utilities with geothermal and wood-burning fireplace makes this large home very energy-efficient. Located on a dead-end street on a cul-de-sac this custom design home is a real treasure and is move-in ready. Over sized attached 3 stall garage
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $374,500
