4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $369,000

Enjoy life on the golf course! Backing up to South Hills Golf Course, enjoy the picturesque backyard with wonderful amenities including the patio, gazebo, large shed, and garden area all situated on the extra lot. The house draws the eye with the beautiful stone exterior. Instantly fall in love with the grand entryway and tall ceilings throughout the living spaces in this home. The spacious living room boasts of multiple architectural archways that are repeated in the volume windows as well as a double sided fireplace adjoined to the kitchen. Beautiful wood flooring flows through the living room into the large open dining room. Crisp and abundant white cabinetry fill the kitchen which has amazing natural light filtering in especially in the eat-in dining area. The master bedroom is a great retreat with the oversized walk in closet, skylight to view the stars at night, and jacuzzi tub to relax and recharge after a long day! Also on the main floor are two additional bedrooms that are connected by a full Jack and Jill bathroom. Main floor laundry is a definite plus! The lower level features the 4th bedroom, 3rd full bathroom, and storage galore! All this is set on a double lot of 3/4 acres.This wonderfully unique property is sure to be loved. Schedule your showing today!