4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $355,000

Look no further for this incredible newly built home! Don't miss this opportunity to own the very best of new construction of this great home on almost a half acre, wooded lot, giving you a private setting! You will love the attention to detail by the contractor for this great four bedroom, three bathroom home. With a beautiful front entry, you are welcomed with an expansive open layout, boasting a great living room, kitchen, and dining area, all featuring fantastic vinyl flooring! Lots of windows create a great look and feel, allowing for great natural lighting to flow throughout the home. This kitchen is sure to please, boasting a huge island with bar seating, white cabinetry, beautiful countertops, and stunning tile backsplash! You’ll love the added light fixtures in this space! The master bedroom features tons of room and a great master ensuite with dual vanity and a custom tile shower. Also on this main level, you’ll find an additional bedroom and full bath, laundry, and a convenient garage entry mudroom. The lower level is such a fantastic addition, featuring a huge secondary living area, two added bedrooms, a full bath, another laundry hookup, and plenty of storage. The lower level also finds 3 egress windows offering natural light. The oversize attached garage can handle 4+ vehicles This fantastic new build is a must see! You won’t want to miss out on this opportunity! Schedule a tour today!