Easy Living! Check out this impressive two story, move in ready home in a convenient location! With four bedrooms, four bathrooms and vast spaces, you will have room to grow! Complete with a master bedroom and bathroom, and fresh paint and new floorings, there is nothing to do but move in. Upon entry, you are greeted with a walkway leading to the main living and entertaining spaces. The living room comes complete with a cozy, gas fireplace, and large sliding doors, leading you to the back concrete patio. This space flows easily into the large kitchen. The kitchen boasts vast spaces, long countertops and plenty of space for a casual kitchen table. Beyond the kitchen, you will find the formal dining room which is surrounded by grand windows allowing for plenty of light, as well as new laminate flooring that gives the room a vibrant feel. Completing the main floor is a modern, full bathroom. The upper level is where you’ll find the master suite that features a huge walk-in closet, and a personal balcony accessible from the sliding doors that illuminate the space. This room also features a grand master bathroom with a perfectly placed jacuzzi tub, stand in shower and a dual vanity. Also on this level are two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. Heading to the lower level you will find the fourth bedroom and bathroom, and additional space to use for living, an office, or a hobby. Completing this home is an attached two stall garage, wonderful landscaping and a patio. This home is a rare find and is full of amazing features! Act Quickly!
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $274,900
