4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $269,900

Fall in love with this beautiful ranch home in a great Waterloo neighborhood! Equipped with 2100 square feet on the main floor, this one has space for the whole family. Step inside the front door and immediately notice the expansive living room, offering huge windows and loads of natural light. Just off the living room, you'll find the formal dining space, perfect for dinners and holiday get-togethers. Connected to the dining room is the amazing kitchen, boasting gorgeous dovetailed cabinetry, granite countertops, a tiled backsplash, under cabinet lighting, a pantry, and black appliances. Open to the kitchen and on the back side of the house is a pleasant family room, highlighted by the stunning stone fireplace, and access to the back patio. On the other wing of this sprawling ranch, you'll find four spacious bedrooms, including the master suite. This great space offers wood floors, double closets and an updated master bath with tiled shower. The other three bedrooms share an additional full bathroom with exquisite tile work, omega soft-close cabinetry, and a double vanity. Also on the main floor, you'll find a convenient laundry area and half bath. The lower level is unfinished, but is clean as can be and offers plenty of opportunity! On the exterior of the home, you're sure to enjoy the great patio space, private yard, and two stall garage. With newer windows, siding, roof, water heater, and many updates throughout, this incredible home is one you won't want to miss. Schedule your private showing today!